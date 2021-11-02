OPP seeks man who tried to lure child with 'candy or drugs' near a school
Provincial police are warning parents about a suspicious man accused of attempting to lure a child into a vehicle outside of an Orangeville elementary school.
According to police, a car pulled into the bus lane in the Montgomery Village Public School parking lot around the lunch hour Thursday afternoon as a student was leaving school property.
They say the passenger asked the student if they wanted some candy or drugs.
Police say the child ran into the school to report the man to staff.
They say the school contacted the OPP.
Police are looking to identify a white man with a slim build, brown hair and a goatee. They say he was wearing a red tank top and could be roughly 20-years-old.
Police say the driver's description is not available.
The vehicle involved is a four-door black Nissan Altima.
Police ask anyone with further information to contact Dufferin OPP or Crime Stoppers.
"The student involved in this incident handled the situation perfectly," provincial police stated.
The OPP suggests parents talk to their children about personal safety and stranger danger.
