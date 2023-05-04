OPP seeks owner of cash found by Good Samaritan in Bracebridge

It's not every day that you hear about someone finding a significant amount of cash and turning it in to the police, but that's precisely what happened in Bracebridge.

Provincial police say a Good Samaritan stumbled upon a wad of cash on a sidewalk on Manitoba Street and knew the right thing to do would be to have it returned to the rightful owner.

"These are tough financial times for people, and losing any amount of cash can make a significant impact on a person's well-being," OPP stated.

Bracebridge OPP will hold the money for 90 days, and if it remains unclaimed, it will be offered to the Good Samaritan who found it.

However, before the money is released, the police want to be sure the person claiming it is the rightful owner.

"The owner should be prepared to describe the denominations of the bills and details, such as, was the money in any type of container, envelope, bag, etc., as well as the general area it was found," police added.

If the money found belongs to you, contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

"This sort of thing happens just often enough to remind us of the good people in the community," OPP concluded.