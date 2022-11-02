OPP seeks public's help to find boy missing over two weeks

Police ask the public for help to locate a 15-year-old boy who hasn't been seen in over two weeks.

OPP says it is concerned for the well-being and safety of Quinnel La Rose who was last seen around 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 14 on Maple Cider Street in Caledon.

Police say he is five feet eight inches tall, with an athletic build.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black Roots bubble jacket with a hood, black Nike Airs, grey jogging pants, and a Nike fanny pack.

Police urge anyone with information on Quinnel's whereabouts to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.