OPP seeks public's help with ongoing assault investigation in Grey Bruce

Provincial police in Grey Highlands are appealing to the public for help with an ongoing assault investigation.

According to OPP with the Grey Bruce detachment, officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Toronto Street South around 11 a.m. on Sept. 3 in Markdale..

Witnesses reported seeing a confrontation that resulted in a man assaulting a victim.

Police have not provided further details, including whether the suspect and victim knew one another.

The Grey Bruce OPP encourages anyone with information or video footage of the alleged incident to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.