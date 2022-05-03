OPP seeks teens in connection with sexual assault in Collingwood

A young woman is recovering after an alleged sexual assault in Collingwood.

Ontario Provincial Police say the attack happened while a woman was walking home along Minnesota Street north of Hume Street during the overnight hours of April 22 and 23.

Police say the woman was approached by three teenagers and was sexually assaulted.

They say she was able to make her way to the hospital and was treated for minor physical injuries.

There is no available description of the assailants, but police are asking the public to contact them with any information they may have at 1-705-445-4321.

Alternatively, tips can be made anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.