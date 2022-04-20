OPP seeks to identify 'suspicious men' approaching Alliston properties

Police are appealing to the public to help identify two "suspicious" men seen approaching properties in Alliston.

Nottawasaga OPP says they received a call that home surveillance video displayed two men arriving at a Holt Drive residence on bikes shortly before 11 p.m. on April 10.

"Police would like to speak to the males as the homeowners had no reason to have anyone approach their property," a police report states.

An image from the security footage shows one man wearing a bike helmet, black hoodie and tan pants.

The other man is wearing grey pants or light jeans, a tan jacket and a black hoodie. Both men have dark hair and facial hair.

Police encourage any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.