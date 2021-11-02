OPP appeals for witnesses to deadly train crash in Tottenham
Provincial police are appealing to witnesses as they continue to investigate a deadly train collision that happened in Tottenham last month.
In a release issued Tuesday, provincial police say they learned some witnesses haven't come forward.
"Police are aware that there was at least one vehicle that witnessed the incident," the release stated.
On Oct. 14, an oncoming train struck a car with five occupants in the area of the 5th Line around 11 p.m.
Two women, 19 and 24, died, one at the scene and one in the hospital.
Three other people, the male driver and two other women, all in their 20s, were taken to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition.
Police say that at this time, two people have been discharged and are home, while one person remains in the hospital.
According to police, the train signals were flashing at the time of the crash, but there are no arm barriers at this particular crossing.
It's not clear how the vehicle ended up in the train's path.
Police encourage witnesses to contact the Nottawasaga OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.
-
Atlanta Braves win first World Series title since 1995The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6.
-
Monahan marks 600 games as Flames drop overtime contest to NashvilleThe Calgary Flames failed to make it seven in a row Tuesday night, dropping a 3-2 overtime decision to the Nashville Predators.
-
Calgary man pleads guilty in 2020 spitting incidentsA Calgary man has pleaded guilty to charges of assault and uttering a threat, following a series of spitting incidents last summer.
-
Judge finds driver in Brampton crash that killed mom and 3 girls had drugs in his system; drove dangerously in separate incident two days earlierA judge has found that a man who pled guilty to four counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection with a Brampton crash that killed a mother and her three daughters had over the legal limit of THC in his blood on the day of the collision, but has reserved judgment as to whether his ability to drive was impaired.
-
Growing concerns over new 'hub' service model for B.C. children with support needs, disabilitiesThe province is facing growing questions and concerns over a decision to move to a new service model for B.C. children with support needs and disabilities.
-
-
Med school partnership nurturing love of science in Indigenous youthA partnership between the Northern Ontario School of Medicine and Science North is sparking new interest in science with Indigenous youth.
-
Caught on camera: Stranger chases shopper with rod in VancouverPolice are calling YouTube video of a man who appears to threaten a stranger with some sort of weapon in downtown Vancouver “very concerning."
-
Former councillor, police chief, NDP minister among board members to oversee B.C. ambulance responseNearly four months after the health minister announced new oversight of B.C. Emergency Health Services with a new board chair, the rest of the board was announced to staff in an internal memo obtained by CTV News.