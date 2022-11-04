OPP seize $120,000 in drugs in southern Bruce County

South Bruce OPP say police seized over $120,000 in drugs after an investigation in Ripley, Ont.

On Nov. 3, police used search warrants in the town along Tain Street and Queen Street where officers seized methamphetamine and cocaine with a combined street value of $120,330.

Police also say they seized a large quantity of stolen property including a Ford Windstar van, a wood splitter, pellet rifles, cell phones and scales.

A 73-year-old man from Huron-Kinloss, 36-year-old man from Waterloo Region, 26-year-old woman from Huron-Kinloss, 22-year-old woman from Huron Kinloss and 40-year-old Man from Kincardine are all facing charges.

Charges among the group range from possession of cocaine to possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.