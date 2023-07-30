OPP seize $128K in drugs coming off the Polar Bear Express

Provincial police in northern Ontario arrested a 47-year-old man from Moosonee who travelled on the Polar Bear Express train with a quantity of suspected fentanyl on Wednesday.

Officers with the James Bay detachment executed an arrest warrant on the man as he was coming off the Ontario Northland train shortly after 11 a.m. July 26, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release Friday.

“(Officers) arrested an individual wanted by police who was suspected to be transporting drugs on the train from Cochrane to Moose Factory,” police said.

During the investigation, police seized an estimated $128,000 in suspected fentanyl.

The accused is charged with trafficking a schedule I substance – opioids.

Following his arrest the man was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The charge has not been proven in court.

This arrest comes only a little more than a month after a Montreal man was arrested on the Polar Bear Express train with almost $50,000 in drugs.