OPP seize $138,000 worth of tobacco during traffic stop

Ontario Provincial Police seized contraband tobacco products with an estimated value of more than $138,000.

On Sept. 26, 2022, just before 1:30 p.m., a member of the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle on Pauline Johnson Road in the County of Brant.

OPP said a 39-year-old individual from Fredericton, New Brunswick was charged with the following offences:

Trafficking in Contraband Tobacco

Possession of unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of sale

Driver's view obstructed by object or material

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Brantford at a later date.

If you have information regarding this event or any other crime activity in the area, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone.