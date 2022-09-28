iHeartRadio

OPP seize $138,000 worth of tobacco during traffic stop


Tobacco products seized by Ontario Provincial Police during a traffic stop. (OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police seized contraband tobacco products with an estimated value of more than $138,000.

On Sept. 26, 2022, just before 1:30 p.m., a member of the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle on Pauline Johnson Road in the County of Brant.

OPP said a 39-year-old individual from Fredericton, New Brunswick was charged with the following offences:

  • Trafficking in Contraband Tobacco
  • Possession of unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of sale
  • Driver's view obstructed by object or material

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Brantford at a later date.

If you have information regarding this event or any other crime activity in the area, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone.

