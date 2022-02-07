OPP seize 2,400 illegal cannabis plants following Leamington drug bust

OPP in Leamington continue to investigate after seizing about $1.2 million in illegal cannabis plants, packaged cannabis and processing equipment.

Members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Provincial Join Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) executed a warrant at an address in the 600 block of Talbot Road East in Leamington on Saturday.

Police say more than 2,400 illicit cannabis plants at various growth stages, more than 16,000 grams of illegal packaged cannabis and cannabis processing equipment was seized from the address.

The total value of the seized items is about $1.2 million, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

