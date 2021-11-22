OPP seize 30 guns near Cornwall

Ontario Provincial Police say they seized 30 guns and arrested two people in a raid near Cornwall on Friday.

Police executed a search warrant at the address on Post Road in South Stormont Township, OPP said in a news release.

Officers seized a handgun and 29 long gun firearms. They also found ammunition, a stun gun, bear spray and crossbows.

Drake Cartier, 31, of South Stormont, was arrested and charged with more than a dozen gun-related offences, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was held in custody.

A second person, Magen Archambault, 35, of Cornwall, was charged with failing to comply with an undertaking. She was released and is due to appear in court at a later date.

The raid involved officers from the OPP’s tactical rescue unit, canine unit, emergency response team and crisis negotiators.

The Canada Border Services Agency and RCMP were also part of the search.