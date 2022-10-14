OPP seize $30K in drugs, firearms in Kirkland Lake drug bust, charge two

Two Kirkland Lake residents have been charged with drug trafficking following a raid on a Pollock Avenue home this week, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Officers from the North East Region Community Street Crime Unit searched the residence Oct. 12 under a warrant.

Approximately $30,000 in suspected drug and firearms – including cocaine, methamphetamines, and crystal methamphetamines – were seized along with several firearms and a variety of drug paraphernalia.

A 34-year-old female was charged with two drug trafficking offenses and breach of probation. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17.

A 39-year-old male was charged with three drug trafficking offenses, two firearm-related offenses and failing to comply with an undertaking. He was held for bail court and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.