OPP seize $30K in drugs, firearms in Kirkland Lake drug bust, charge two
Two Kirkland Lake residents have been charged with drug trafficking following a raid on a Pollock Avenue home this week, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Officers from the North East Region Community Street Crime Unit searched the residence Oct. 12 under a warrant.
Approximately $30,000 in suspected drug and firearms – including cocaine, methamphetamines, and crystal methamphetamines – were seized along with several firearms and a variety of drug paraphernalia.
A 34-year-old female was charged with two drug trafficking offenses and breach of probation. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17.
A 39-year-old male was charged with three drug trafficking offenses, two firearm-related offenses and failing to comply with an undertaking. He was held for bail court and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
