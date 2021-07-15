iHeartRadio

OPP seize $40K worth of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, meth in Brant

OPP seized drugs in Brant (Supplied: OPP)

Provincial police seized $40,000 worth of suspected drugs in Brant.

On Thursday, officials tweeted they responded to a suspicious person at a business and arrested two suspects.

They found $40,000 worth of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and meth, the tweet said.

