OPP seize $50K in drugs, debt list in Hearst drug bust, charge two

A Hearst, Ont. couple in their 60s has been charged with drug trafficking following a raid on a West Street home last week, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Officers from the North East Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, along with the OPP community street crime unit and members from the James Bay detachment searched the residence Aug. 11 in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Approximately $50,000 in suspected narcotics -- including hydromorphone, methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, and Dilaudid – were seized along with a debt list, $30,000 in cash, a scale and packaging materials.

The 64-year-old female accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5 while the 67-year-old male accused was held for bail court. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.