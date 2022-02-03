Drugs and cash seized in impaired investigation on Highway 400: OPP
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Police say officers seized drugs and cash during an impaired driving investigation on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.
On Tuesday afternoon, Southern Georgian Bay OPP were called about an erratic driver heading south on Highway 400 near South Gibson Lake Road.
After speaking with the driver, police began an impaired driving investigation.
OPP said officers discovered methamphetamines, opioids, and cash inside the vehicle.
The 35-year-old driver was arrested and taken into police custody.
A Kirkland Lake resident is accused of impaired driving and possessing methamphetamines, opioids and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
The accused's licence has been suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle will be impounded for seven days.
