OPP seize drugs and firearms from Leamington property

Four people are facing multiple charges after police allegedly seized $171,000 in illicit drugs and weapons from a Leamington property.

Members of the Essex County OPP Community Street Crimes Unit, OPP Canine Unit and West Region OPP Emergency Response Team executed a warrant Tuesday at a property on Longfield Avenue.

Police say during the search police seized a quantity of meth, cocaine, fentanyl and cannabis as well as “offence related property” include five firearms and a taser. The estimated value of all seized property and drugs is estimated at $171,000.

A 27-year-old, 37-year-old, 72-year-old and 66-year-old are all facing multiple charges ranging from unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking, among others.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com