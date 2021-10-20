OPP seize drugs, loaded rifle, ammunition from rural property in Dufferin County

Provincial police say officers seized drugs, weapons, and ammunition while searching a rural property in Dufferin County.

OPP officers and the K9 unit executed a search warrant on Tuesday at the property in East Garafraxa and arrested one man who faces multiple charges.

Police say they confiscated three kilos of cocaine, a loaded rifle, ammunition, two pellet guns, cash, phones, a digital scale and a debt list.

The accused is charged with eight offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing stolen property under $5,000, and failing to comply with a release order, among others.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on this case to contact Dufferin OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.