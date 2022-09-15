OPP seize drugs, weapons, and vehicle in search warrant
CTVNews.ca Barrie Anchor
Dana Roberts
Provincial police have laid numerous drugs and weapons-related offences after executing a search warrant in Dufferin County Thursday.
OPP say two homes were searched on Wednesday, one in Bolton and the other in Adjala-Tosorontio. The Dufferin Street Crime Unit led the searches with help from the Nottawasaga and Caledon detachments.
Police say they managed to seize the following:
- Undisclosed quantity of cocaine
- Approximately $50,000
- Loaded .22 calibre rifle
- Ammo
- Vacuum sealer with bags
- Scale and packaging materials
- 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 – seized as proceeds of crime
As a result of the investigation, police have charged two men, one from Bolton and the other from Adjala-Tosorontio, with numerous offences.
Both men are due to appear in court in November. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Thousands wait in shivering temps to pay respects to QueenThousands of people spent London's coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait.
-
Seahawks make marketing push north of the borderRecently retired KJ Wright is leading a Seattle Seahawks contingent in a weekend full of appearances and events throughout Metro Vancouver.
-
Flames equipment sale Saturday morning at SaddledomeThere's yard sales all the time in Calgary, but Saturday morning, the yard is the Saddledome.
-
Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash in MississaugaA motorcycle rider has been critically injured after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
-
Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into garages in Cornwallis Park: N.S. RCMPA Nova Scotia man was arrested after an incident in Cornwallis Park on Thursday evening.
-
Morning house fire in EstaireGreater Sudbury police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire in Estaire in the south end of Greater Sudbury.
-
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
-
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its sideAn honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps searching for first win over Seattle Sounders in five yearsFor the second year in a row, the Vancouver Whitecaps need a big result against their regional rivals in order to preserve their faint playoff hopes.