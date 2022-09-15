OPP seize drugs, weapons, and vehicle in search warrant

Provincial police have laid numerous drugs and weapons-related offences after executing a search warrant in Dufferin County Thursday.

OPP say two homes were searched on Wednesday, one in Bolton and the other in Adjala-Tosorontio. The Dufferin Street Crime Unit led the searches with help from the Nottawasaga and Caledon detachments.

Police say they managed to seize the following:

Undisclosed quantity of cocaine

Approximately $50,000

Loaded .22 calibre rifle

Ammo

Vacuum sealer with bags

Scale and packaging materials

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 – seized as proceeds of crime

As a result of the investigation, police have charged two men, one from Bolton and the other from Adjala-Tosorontio, with numerous offences.

Both men are due to appear in court in November. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).