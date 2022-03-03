iHeartRadio

OPP seizes drugs, $200,000 cash from properties in Manotick and Kemptville

Ontario Provincial Police say officers seized drugs, cash from properties in Manotick and Kemptville. (Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)

Three people are facing charges after police seized drugs and $200,000 in cash from properties in eastern Ontario.

The Ontario Provincial Police street crime unit executed two drug warrants on Thursday in Manotick and Kemptville.

Police say a vehicle, forms of cocaine, a watch and close to $200,000 in cash was seized.

Three people are charged with drug trafficking offences and possession of the proceeds of crime.

#OPPStreetCrime executed 2 drug warrants today, in #Manotick @ottawacity & #Kemptville @North_Grenville.
3 people arrested/charged for drug trafficking offences, possessing proceeds of crime.
Vehicle, forms of cocaine, pills, a watch & close to $200k cash seized. #StreetSweep ^dh pic.twitter.com/mYCOJrpcgS

— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) March 3, 2022
