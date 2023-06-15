OPP seizes drugs & firearm after vehicle flees officers from Oro-Medonte to Innisfil

Provincial police say officers seized a firearm, ammunition, and drugs and arrested two people after a pursuit that started in Oro-Medonte and ended in a collision in Innisfil.

According to OPP, officers patrolling Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte for traffic violations tried to stop a vehicle late Thursday morning after the licence plate registered as stolen when the driver sped off.

Police say the vehicle was later located at Innisfil Beach Road on Highway 400 south after the driver lost control exiting the highway and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Provincial police officers, along with the K9 unit, investigated the situation, taking two people into custody.

Police say a female was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries before being released back into police custody.

A 27-year-old from Etobicoke and a 25-year-old from Fort Erie face a slew of drug and weapons-related charges.

Both are scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges.