Essex County OPP have launched a sudden death investigation after a person was found dead in a motor vehicle on Pelee Island.

Monday around 9:15 a.m., Leamington area officers were advised by Essex County Medical Services (EMS) of a sudden death on Pelee Island.

Police say one person was found dead in a motor vehicle.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch and Forensic Investigation Services were transported to Pelee Island by helicopter to investigate the matter.

Police say more information will be provided once available.

Those with any information on this incident or others are asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.