OPP send out warning after fight involving motorcycle gang members in Arthur

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public after a large fight at a business in the community of Arthur left multiple people with injuries.

Officers with Wellington County OPP responded to local business on August 18 at around 11:10 p.m., but by the time officers arrived, everyone involved in the fight had left.

Police say the fight involved a group of between 20 and 30 people who are believed to be involved with Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMGs).

“The presence of motorcycle gangs in any community should be a concern. Citizens should minimize contact with gang members and report any OMGs activity to the police,” read a release from provincial constable Joshua Cunningham.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.