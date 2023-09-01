OPP sends strong message to motorists about its zero-tolerance this long weekend

Huronia West OPP is determined to send a strong message, with multiple social media posts on Friday about taking a zero-tolerance approach to dangerous driving behaviours and illegally modified vehicles heading into the long weekend.

Police cautioned residents and visitors to Wasaga Beach to be patient and expect delays as officers patrol Mosley Street.

This Labour Day long weekend, #HurWOPP officers patrolling on Mosley Street @WB_Media. The OPP is asking all residents and visitors to be patient on the roads and to expect delays. #wasagabeach #DriveLegal @WasagaBeachPP ^lg pic.twitter.com/iA0neoka0Q

Officers noted they are out in full force on the hunt for motorists speeding, stunt driving, and racing.

The #HurWOPP are out doing heavy enforcement. Speeding, stunt driving and racing are among some of the dangerous driving behaviours that will put you in this position. @WB_Media #wasagabeach #DriveLegal ^lg pic.twitter.com/AF1ZrMxlnT

The Town of Wasaga Beach was granted an injunction this week to keep the annual H20i rally at bay. The order prohibits anyone from organizing, attending or participating in the illegal rally.

The heightened actions from the Town and police come after several years of unsanctioned rallies resulting in hundreds of charges.

In 2021 and 2022, hundreds of charges were laid, and dozens of vehicles were towed away.

This week, signs posted around Wasaga Beach warn motorists that any vehicles with illegal modifications would be impounded and that the maximum fines total $50,000 for a second offence.

Tinted windshield. No muffler. Unnecessary noise. #DriveLegal or #DriveAway.#HurWOPP#WasagaBeach ^cn pic.twitter.com/5aWmjaFyh6

On Friday afternoon, police posted that refusing to give a breath sample, resisting arrest, having open liquor and driving while suspended with expired plates resulted in an arrest for one individual.

Obstructing the police, refusing to provide a breath sample, resisting arrest, having open liquor, driving while suspended and having expired plates... #HurWOPP will arrest you and impound your vehicle. @WB_Media #wasagabeach @WasagaBeachPP #DriveLegal ^lg pic.twitter.com/E1xd4cSevx

They warned that not displaying a licence plate correctly would result in a traffic stop.

When you don't display your licence plate properly, you will find yourself in this situation. If you're in the @WB_Media this weekend, the #HurWOPP are out on the roads, water and pathways. #WasagaBeach #DriveLegal ^lg pic.twitter.com/udkdpwNQAL

Police from across the province are in the area this weekend to ensure the safety of everyone on the roads, in parking lots and parks.

#HurWOPP continuing to patrol for unsafe vehicles and driving behaviours in #WasagaBeach and surrounding areas. If you plan to visit this long weekend, plan to #DriveLegal. ^gp pic.twitter.com/pTA9Gma0YY

Police charged one motorist for using his cellphone while driving.

Taking pictures of the long lines at the vehicle checkpoints going into @WB_Media is very dangerous. This driver was charged for using his cellphone while driving. Please drive safe and be patient. #HurWOPP #wasagabeach #DriveLegal ^lg pic.twitter.com/47LqK7oTKS

And an officer in an unmarked vehicle pulled over a modified car near Wasaga Beach in Elmvale.

While making patrols in Elmvale, this driver was charged by #HurWOPP for having an improper muffler and discovered not to have a valid permit. Please make sure that you have all of your valid documents in your vehicle. #DriveLegal @WB_Media #wasagabeach ^lg pic.twitter.com/PcsqvbIcCC

Another motorist driving a modified car was charged for having improperly installed tires and an improper muffler.

The #HurWOPP stopped this car and found improperly installed tires, improper muffler and no currently validated permit. Charges laid for all offences. #DriveLegal @WB_Media #wasagabeach @WB_Media ^lg pic.twitter.com/rRLqFaRU5y

The Town confirmed it has hired private investigators to serve orders and gather information should charges be laid.

STUNT DRIVING PENALTIES

Last year, the province increased penalties for anyone charged with stunt driving, which applies to more than just speeding.

Aggressive driving, tailgating, racing another vehicle, intentionally cutting off another car or preventing someone from passing will result in a stunt driving charge and immediate 30-day licence suspension.

Additionally, drivers can now be charged in a specified place such as a parking lot, beach, park, bike path, trail, farm field or sports field.

Anyone charged with stunt driving will also have their vehicle promptly towed away to an impound yard for 14 days.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides