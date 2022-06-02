OPP set up tip line for missing Petrolia woman

OPP in Labmton County have set up a tip line for a woman they say hasn't been seen since 2021.

According to a release, investigators say they are continuing efforts to locate Deana Timms. She was last heard from in late February 2021.

Police say they are concerned for her well-being and are asking the public for help locating her.

Timms is described as a white woman, about 5'4" tall, 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

The dedicated tip line can be reached by calling 1-844-677-9402 or email OPP.TIMMS.Missing.Person@opp.ca

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online.