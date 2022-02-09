OPP shut down portion of westbound Highway 402 in Lambton County for convoy

Lambton OPP have closed a portion of westbound Highway 402 in Lambton County Wednesday.

OPP shut down the highway at Nauvoo Road for a “Freedom Convoy” protest.

Farm vehicles and trucks made up a convoy that got underway around 7:15 a.m. It's not clear how many vehicles are involved.

Provincial continue to monitor the situation.

“Lambton County OPP have implemented the closure to ensure public safety,” OPP said in a news release Wednesday.

“The OPP respects the right of everyone to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The OPP asks everyone to be patient and respectful of each other despite potential inconvenience.”

Motorists may want to avoid the westbound lanes of the highway to avoid delays.

Hundreds of transport trucks looking to cross into Michigan were diverted to the Bluewater Bridge Tuesday as anti-mandate protesters continued their blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

The #OPP is advising motorists to expect delays if travelling throughout the region today. Ensure you have alternate routes planned and factor extra time into your travel plans. Be aware of the possibility of slow or stopped vehicles along your routes. ^jb pic.twitter.com/WpVzwwzWhx