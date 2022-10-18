OPP 'sounding the alarm' on damage to public washrooms in Essex County
Essex County OPP say they are sounding the alarm on continuous mischief and intentional damage caused to restrooms located at parks across its five detachment areas.
Police are reminding residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact the police immediately. If anyone is found committing acts of mischief, officers say appropriate charges will be laid.
"Damage has been reported over the past year in Lakeshore, Leamington, Tecumseh, Essex and Kingsville. The destruction that is being caused across these facilities restricts the access to members of the public, creating a dangerous situation and is costing taxpayers for the repairs. No area has been immune to these senseless acts of vandalism," says Const. Steven Duguay.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents should contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
