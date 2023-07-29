OPP stop 23-year-old driving 141km/h on Hwy. 144

A 23-year-old driver from Sudbury is in some trouble with police following a traffic stop on Highway 144 on Friday.

“Members from the Nipissing West OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 144, north of Sudbury, with a vehicle traveling 141 km/hr in a posted speed limit of 80 km/hr,” Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said, in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

“A 23-year-old person from Sudbury, was charged with stunt driving.”

The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

“Slow down and drive safe,” the OPP said.