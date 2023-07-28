OPP stop G2 driver travelling 186km/h on Highway 8

Cambridge OPP say a G2 driver was stopped after officers recorded him travelling 186km/h on Highway 8.

According to OPP, the 23-year-old driver from Kitchener was charged with stunt driving and careless driving.

The driver was stopped on Highway 8 near King Street – an area with a speed limit of 100 km/h.

The driver is facing a 14 day vehicle impoundment and 30 day licence suspension.