OPP stop vehicle being driven while covered in snow

After a wintry weekend, at least one driver was stopped for driving their vehicle with snow covered windows.

On Monday, Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the driver of a vehicle was stopped as the front, sides and back of a vehicle were covered in snow.

“While we appreciate everyone is dealing with tons of snow, it is a Highway Traffic Act requirement that you can see to the front, rear, and sides,” OPP said in a Tweet.

A picture from the OPP showed a pickup truck with snow on its roof, in the truck bed and covering the license plate.

“A #GreyBruceOPP officer stopped this motor vehicle earlier, and believe it or not, the front had just as much snow as the rear,” the tweet said.

A #GreyBruceOPP officer stopped this motor vehicle earlier and believe it or not, the front had just as much snow as the rear. While we appreciate everyone is dealing with tons of snow, it is a Highway Traffic Act requirement that you can see to the front, rear, and sides. ^nw pic.twitter.com/ikvC2mKZ17