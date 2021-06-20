OPP stress boating safety as summer begins

With the start of summer, Southern Georgian Bay Marine Unit and OPP are emphasizing the importance of boating safety.

Between June 14-17, police inspected 32 vessels for safety equipment and impaired driving. Officers say they observed multiple violations, such as not having enough lifejackets on board, speed-related offences and impaired driving.

The consequences of impaired operation of a vessel are a 90-day suspension of a driver's license.

To educate boaters, OPP are asking people to download interactive apps that contain boating tools and safety tips.

Here's a number of apps geared towards boaters: