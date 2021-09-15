OPP suspect foul play in death of dog found in Upper Ottawa Valley

Ontario Provincial Police say they believe foul play could be involved in the death of a dog whose body was found in a creek west of Deep River, Ont.

In a release, the OPP said the large black dog, possibly a Labrador Retriever, was found floating in Mackey Creek in Head, Clara and Maria Township on Tuesday morning near the local boat launch. The dog was not wearing an identification tag and was not microchipped, police said.

"Evidence located surrounding the discovery of the dog suggest foul play may be involved in the death of the dog," the OPP said. "A necropsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death."

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.