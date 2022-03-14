OPP takes over investigation into death of Six Nations woman pulled from Humber River

Ontario Provincial Police have now taken over the investigation into the death of a woman pulled from the Humber River in Toronto’s west end last week.

According to police, the body of a female, later identified as 56-year-old Six Nations woman Ruth Ann Longboat, was pulled from the river south of Dundas Street West, at around 10 a.m. on March 8.

Homicide investigators in Toronto were subsequently assigned to the case.

On Monday, police confirmed that the OPP has now taken carriage of the investigation and although the woman’s death will no longer be listed as the city’s 16th homicide of 2022, the Toronto Police Service will continue to provide assistance.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.