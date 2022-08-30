OPP taking over Orangeville fire investigation

Provincial police say they have taken over the investigation into a serious fire in Orangeville last week.

It happened in the early morning hours of Thursday in a building at 22 Mill Street, leaving six families homeless.

After being summoned to the building, the Fire Marshal handed over the scene to the OPP.

Dufferin OPP is conducting a comprehensive and exhaustive investigation into this incident.

There is currently no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS).