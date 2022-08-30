iHeartRadio

OPP taking over Orangeville fire investigation

OPP is now investigating the fire at 22 Mill Street that occurred on Thurs. Aug 25, 2022(CTV NEWS)

Provincial police say they have taken over the investigation into a serious fire in Orangeville last week.

It happened in the early morning hours of Thursday in a building at 22 Mill Street, leaving six families homeless.

After being summoned to the building, the Fire Marshal handed over the scene to the OPP.

Dufferin OPP is conducting a comprehensive and exhaustive investigation into this incident.

There is currently no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS).

