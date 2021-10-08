OPP targeting 'bad behaviour' by drivers in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this Thanksgiving weekend

Ontario Provincial Police will be out on roads in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario this weekend, making sure the Thanksgiving holiday is a safe one.

The long-weekend traffic blitz, dubbed "Operation Impact", will target impaired driving, aggressive and distracted driving, and seatbelt use.

"We think it's going to be busy. Perfect weather and people can gather, so we're going to launch today the Operation Impact – the goal is to prevent collisions and any bad behaviour from drivers," said OPP Sgt. Cynthia Savard.

"So we're really focusing on people wearing a seatbelt, so that's one of the main things. We also would like people to respect the speed limit because speeding is always a big factor when there's a collision."

Savard says distracted driving is still a major issue on the roads.

"Keeping your phone away, wait until you get to the location to discuss with your family member. It's a lot safer," said Savard.

"Put your phone away, any device!"

Two-hundred and eight people have been killed in collisions on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year. Speeding has been linked to 51 roads deaths, while distracted driving has been connected to 35 deaths on Ontario's roads.

There have been 39,400 collisions on OPP roadways in 2021.

"Officers are going to be there for enforcement and also for education. Yes, we want everyone to leave to make it to a gathering and arrive there safely," said Savard.

The OPP's Operation Impact will continue until Monday.