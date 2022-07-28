iHeartRadio

OPP to debrief on recent motorcycle deaths

(Dmytro Varavin/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of serious and fatal motorcycle crashes in southwestern Ontario, according to OPP.

It's leading to a new focus for police who will hold a news conference in London Thursday morning —sharing stats and discussing what they call an “alarming trend.”

Provincial constables who ride motorcycles and a training instructor will be involved.

12