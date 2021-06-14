OPP to help youth 'cool down' and be kind this summer

Being kind is cool and could be rewarded this summer as part of “Operation Freeze.”

The Ontario Provincial Police is partnering again with lMac’s/Circle K Convenience Stores across the province for Operation Freeze 2021, where officers will be on the lookout for youth showcasing kindness.

Demonstrating positive behavior and participating in random acts of kindness can earn youth a “positive ticket” as a thank you in the form of a ticket for a Froster drink from either convenience store.

Helping others in need, being leaders, doing a good deed and participating in community activities are all ways to receive a “positive ticket” from an OPP officer.

Officers from Essex’s County’s five OPP detachments in Essex, Kingsville, Lakeshore, Leamington and Tecumseh will be on the lookout for kind youth deserving a cool treat.