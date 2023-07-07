OPP to start using new text messaging tool

Starting Monday, OPP will be utilizing a new text messaging tool.

If someone contacts OPP from a text-messaging enabled device, the caller will then get a text message with their event number as well as additional information about the specific call.

For example, OPP said if somebody calls to report a collision, follow up text information may include details about the collision reporter centre.

When a call is cleared by the responding officer, the initial caller will receive an invitation to a brief voluntary survey for feedback on experience with the OPP

The information collected through the automated surveys will be used to assist the OPP in identifying opportunities to better serve the public and protect the citizens of Ontario.

Messages will be available in both English and French, and recipients can easily opt out of receiving any additional texts from the system.