OPP to start using new text messaging tool
Starting Monday, OPP will be utilizing a new text messaging tool.
If someone contacts OPP from a text-messaging enabled device, the caller will then get a text message with their event number as well as additional information about the specific call.
For example, OPP said if somebody calls to report a collision, follow up text information may include details about the collision reporter centre.
When a call is cleared by the responding officer, the initial caller will receive an invitation to a brief voluntary survey for feedback on experience with the OPP
The information collected through the automated surveys will be used to assist the OPP in identifying opportunities to better serve the public and protect the citizens of Ontario.
Messages will be available in both English and French, and recipients can easily opt out of receiving any additional texts from the system.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrantSaint John police are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
-
Devon Cyr sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter in 2020 death of Isaiah AllaryTwenty-eight-year-old Devon Cyr was handed 14 years in prison for manslaughter in relation to the 2020 death of Isaiah Allary.
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign offLegendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: policeThe Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heatOfficers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
-
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital taxAmerica's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.