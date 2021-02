A horse found roaming near Perth has been reunited with its owner.

Ontario Provincial Police said Friday morning that officers had found a horse on Hwy. 511.

Approximately an hour later, the OPP said on Twitter the owner has been located.

#LanarkOPP have located a horse on Hwy 511 near #Perth - Attempting to locate and reunite with owner. Call 1-888-310-1122 with any information. ^jt pic.twitter.com/6WlpSejYqa

— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 12, 2021