OPP treating the death of a man in a Pembroke, Ont. apartment as suspicious

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Pembroke.

In a media release Saturday afternoon, police said an incident occurred sometime during the afternoon on Friday at a downtown apartment.

"Police were called later in the evening and located a deceased male," the OPP said.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of the death. The name of the victim has not been released.

Police say a 31-year-old man is facing a charge of obstructing police in connection to the suspicious death. John Dagenais of Pembroke was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

"There are no concerns for public safety, but residents of downtown Pembroke should expect to see increased police activity in the area," the OPP said.