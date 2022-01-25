OPP turn to public in shooting death of 2 dogs in Dysart et al, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is turning to the public for help in its investigation after two missing dogs were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the Municipality of Dysart et al last fall.
Officers from the Haliburton Highlands detachment said the owners reported the dogs missing from their owners in the Trappers Trail area on Oct. 22.
The owners told police the dogs came loose from their lead on the evening of Oct. 21 and never returned home.
Police said the dogs were later found dead.
Anyone with information, who has yet to talk to police, is asked to contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431.
For those wanting to stay anonymous, tips can be made by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online where a cash reward may be available.
