OPP: Two people hurt after driver falls asleep causing collision near Palmerston, Ont.

(Scott Miller / CTV London)

Two people suffered non life-threatening injuries after police say a driver fell asleep, causing a crash early Monday morning near Palmerston, Ont.

Police were called to a two-vehicle collision around 6:30 a.m. on Line 91, just west of Perth Road 140. Two people had to be taken to hospital.

A 24-year-old Waterloo, Ont. resident has been charged with careless driving.

