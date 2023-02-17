OPP unveils new Corvette cruiser. Sort of

The Ontario Provincial Police just revealed the fastest cruiser in its lineup, though it’s unlikely the car will ever patrol the province’s highways anytime soon.

Images of an elusive Corvette Z06 wrapped in OPP colours have been floating around on social media for the better part of a week, with many wondering whether or not the supercar was actually part of the service’s fleet of vehicles.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt has since shed light on the mystery surrounding the vehicle at the 50th Canadian Auto Show in downtown Toronto.

“So, here’s the car,” Schmidt said, standing in front of the Corvette, which has a top speed of over 300 km/h. “We’re using this car to really create some buzz.”

Schmidt said General Motors loaned the car out to the OPP, and wrapped it in the force’s black and white colours and added emergency lights.

“You will not see this on the roads,” Schmidt explained, adding the unofficial car is being used to boost recruitment to the force.

Prior to the unveiling, the OPP had shared sneak peaks of the promotional vehicle throughout the week amid sightings of the cruiser on highways and a parking garage in Toronto.

The 50th Canadian Auto Show runs until Feb. 27.

