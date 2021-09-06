OPP urge drivers to be aware of school buses

The new school year is hours away, and with many students returning to the classroom, the roads will become more congested in Simcoe County.

The Southern Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging drivers to adjust their speed and be aware of extra vehicle and pedestrian traffic during school times.

Police say when a bus activates its flashing lights do not pass them.

The fine for passing a school bus with its flashing lights on is a minimum $490 fine and six demerit points, according to OPP.