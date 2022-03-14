OPP urge ice safety as temperatures rise

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the double digits by mid-week, and the milder weather has police warning about ice safety.

"Please take all ice safety precautions and remember that no ice is safe ice," Ontario Provincial Police stated on social media Monday.

Ice huts must be off Lake Simcoe on Tuesday.

Luke Ledlie provides traditional wooden ice huts in Innisfil and said there is a valid reason to have ice huts off the lake by March 15.

"It's because of the sun," said the Fish Simcoe Hardwater Outfitters operator. "The sun gets high enough in the sky that it starts penetrating down on the ice, and even if you have two feet of ice which we almost have right now, it starts affecting it."

By Wednesday, Environment Canada reports most of Simcoe County will see sunny skies with a daytime high of 11C.

Temperatures will continue to rise to 14C by Thursday afternoon under a mix of sun and cloud before dipping back down to single digits with a chance of showers and flurries on Friday.

Police urge anyone venturing out onto the lake to be prepared with all the necessary tools.

"Be aware of the 1:10:1 rule, wear a buoyant floater suit, bring ice picks, a heaving/tow line, and be prepared to self-rescue as help may not arrive in time," OPP noted.

With milder weather in the forecast, please take all ice safety precautions and remember that #NoIceIsSafeIce. Be aware of the 1:10:1 rule, wear a buoyant floater suit, bring ice picks, a heaving/tow line and be prepared to self-rescue, as help may not arrive in time. ^gp pic.twitter.com/SjM8EbFLln