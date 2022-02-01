OPP urges drivers to be mindful of school buses or face hefty fines

Huntsville OPP urges drivers to tap their brakes in school zones and around school buses as kids head to and from Riverside Public School.

In a release, the police department says Brunel Road has "become a roadway of concern in regards to vehicles not following the rules of the road."

Police remind drivers when following or coming up to a school bus, all vehicles must stop once the bus driver activates the stop sign and flashing lights and must remain stopped until the stop sign has been retracted and the flashing lights have stopped.

Drivers caught not following the rules could face fines of up to $2,000 and six demerit points for the first offence, increasing to $4,000 with six demerit points and the possibility of serving time behind bars for up to six months for additional offences.

The release also states that Huntsville police "have been and will continue to conduct traffic enforcement in school zones and school bus pick up and drop off areas," ensuring community safety.

Police say most school zones have reduced speed limits and increased penalties for drivers not abiding by the rules.