OPP urges public to stay off the ice as temperatures shift

Provincial police are pleading with the public to stay off the ice following the rapid change in temperatures across Simcoe County over the past week.

Conditions on Lake Simcoe are drastically changing, with consistent days of temperatures significantly above the freezing mark, bringing a quick end to the season.

"Ice is thinning, the snow is melting, and like what we saw from our helicopter shots earlier this week, there are a lot of pressure cracks and a lot of pressure ridges," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

"There is potential for moving ice flows to start getting some motion as the weekend progresses and the ice continues to decay."

Schmidt said no matter your level of experience, the ice conditions are no longer safe for popular winter activities like snowmobiling and ice fishing.

"There are unpredictable situations, and it can change from the morning when you go out to the afternoon when you come back," Schmidt said.

"You may be in a position where you can't return, which we want people to understand. With these kinds of temperatures, get off the ice."

Traditional ice huts had to be removed from Lake Simcoe by March 15. However, non-traditional structures, such as those made of synthetic material, are still allowed.

Suspecting many will try to head out on the ice despite the warning, Schmidt said it's essential to consider the risks to yourself and those who may have to come and save you.

"We have emergency response available, aviation units are there when needed, and we're ready to respond with all our partners," Schmidt said.

"But we're asking everyone to do their part and don't put us in a position where we need to take risks to try to save people that are off on an ice flow where they shouldn't have been in the first place."

For those who do go out, Schmidt said there are a few things to keep in mind:

Make sure you have a proper plan for the day

Ensure you are wearing a floater suit

Have emergency equipment with you at all times

Have a fully charged cell phone

Make sure someone knows your whereabouts and expected return time

Schmidt said the message from the police is simple.

"Stay off the ice. There's no reason to be out there right now."