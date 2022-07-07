OPP want help to identify Bracebridge shoplifters

Bracebridge are investigating a shoplifting incident that occurred on Manitoba Street on June 29.

The four suspects entered Daughters of Indie, a new store the for eco-conscious patrons.

“The thieves used a classic distraction technique to get away with various handcrafted vintage items,” police said in a news release.

“We are seeking help from the community to identify the parties involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.