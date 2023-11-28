OPP want to identify this man after a Kingsville break-in

Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying an individual related to a break and enter in Kingsville.

Police say it took place on Nov. 5 at 5 a.m. at a business in the 0-99 block of Division Road North.

A photo of the man was released on social media with hopes of identifying the man.

It was a smash and grab style break and enter

If you can help identify this person, call Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.