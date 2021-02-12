Ontario Provincial Police want to speak to anyone who recently threw out a hot water tank or Culligan softener system or sold one, as it continues to investigate debris left on Highway 17 in the Ottawa Valley.

On Tuesday night, two large water tanks were found on Hwy. 17, in Laurentian Valley Township. The OPP says officers responded to reports of a hot water tank and a water softener on the shoulder of the highway near B Line Road in Laurentian Valley Township.

It was the latest in a series of incidents involving debris placed on Highway 17 between Pembroke and Renfrew. Vehicle rims and boulders were also found on the highway.

On Friday, the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the OPP said it wants to speak with anyone who recently discarded a hot water tank or Culligan softener system at the end of their driveway or has recently sold one.

Police have also initiated a focus patrol of Highway 17 in an effort to deter these incidents and to apprehend the person responsible for the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 /613-735- 0188.